An Ontario man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Welsford, N.B.

Before the crash, police say an RCMP officer had spotted a vehicle travelling north at a high rate of speed. The officer started travelling in the same direction of the vehicle, but failed to locate it.

A short time later, a 911 call came in about a crash at Exit 63 on Highway 7. The RCMP responded to the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle failed to negotiate the exit and overturned in the ditch.

The driver died at the scene. Police say the 33-year-old man was originally from Ontario, but had recently been living in Oromocto, N.B.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash was the same one that had been spotted earlier.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The crash is under investigation.