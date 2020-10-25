ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the province.

They say an Ontario man in his 60s had recently travelled to western Newfoundland after he was granted a travel exemption.

As a result, the province's Health Department is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 20 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The infected man has been self-isolating since he arrived in the province, which is mandatory for 14 days under provincial law.

All of his close contacts have been told to remain in isolation and to watch for symptoms.

The province has recorded 290 confirmed cases, which includes 11 active cases and 275 people who have recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.