HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP say they are looking to conduct a criminal investigation into the unauthorized release of 911 recordings made the day of Nova Scotia's mass shooting.

Police say they have approached the Ontario Provincial Police to oversee an independent criminal investigation into the unauthorized release of the 911 recordings and whether any charges would be warranted.

The recordings were published online on June 2, and include the voices of victims and family members during the April 2020 mass shooting in Portapique, N.S.

The RCMP say as soon as they learned of the recordings, "our first priority was to speak with the victims' families via a liaison officer."

"We assured them that an investigation would be undertaken," says a release.

"It is important for Nova Scotians to have faith that, when they call 911, their information will be protected."

The public inquiry into the events of April 2020 is currently underway.

The RCMP say it is cooperating fully and supports the independent Mass Casualty Commission in its mandate to provide a full accounting of the incidents in a manner that is compassionate towards victims’ families.