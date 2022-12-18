Ontario woman, 79, dies after car crash in New Brunswick

A 79-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont., is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Berry Mills, N.B.

Caledonia Region RCMP, as well as firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision on Highway 128, between Highway 2 and Horsman Road, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the collision happened when the driver of one of the vehicle's travelling westbound crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police say the woman, who was a passenger in the first vehicle, died at the scene from her injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.