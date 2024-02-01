Ontario woman wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

The RCMP says an Ontario woman who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide warrant has been arrested.

Police said on Jan. 11 they were searching for 33-year-old Diane Timmer following incidents of thefts and fraud that happened in January 2023.

Timmer was charged with:

three counts of theft over $5,000

trafficking in property obtained by crime

fraud

Police said in a Wednesday afternoon news release Timmer had been arrested.

No details of her arrest were released.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.