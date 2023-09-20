Open Sky Co-operative starts new tradition to honour an old friend
A group in Sackville New Brunswick came together Wednesday to not only honour an old friend, but to continue on her legacy.
At Open Sky Co-operative, the kitchen was full with many hands working towards a common goal – pickling produce in tribute of Heather Smith.
“Heather had an impact on Open Sky over the years,” said executive director, Laura Hunter.
“From the very start she was a strong supporter of the idea of a place, especially a farm based and land based place that was serving the needs of neuro-divergent young adults.”
Smith passed away last November, but she left her mark on the community. At Open Sky she was involved in many different projects from fundraisers to even helping build a section of their building.
Today, she is remembered fondly for her endless support, personality and her love of pickling, which was a real passion of hers according to those who knew her.
“She enjoyed the little things and supporting people in the area,” said her daughter Nicola Keeling and her husband, Blane Smith.
“She was a huge supporter of the local people and wanted to work together and make the area a good place to live and make good food for her family. It was always fun to see the cold room fill up.”
They said it was a common activity at their house in the fall and one of Heather’s favourite things to do.
“If anybody was coming over to visit they would join in with the shelling or the digging or whatever we were working on in the garden,” said Keeling.
“Some of the friends that are here today would’ve been working on grapes or peas, getting them ready for bottling,” added Smith.
Open Sky received donations in her name after her passing, which sparked this new tradition of pickling in her honour.
“When we asked about what we could do to honour her, they felt that doing something that involved the community and harvest, she loved to pickle and preserve produce, and so we felt that having a community pickling day would be a tribute to her,” said Hunter.
Adding, “we just hope to share that sense of community that Heather really encouraged in her own business and in her family […] but for our participants, for neuro-divergent young adults in this community, it’s really wonderful when we can bring them together and have the community know their skills and see their skills, see the ways that the contribute to being apart of the community.”
Open Sky works with neuro-divergent adults between the age of 18-30 and provides a space where “they can slow down or catch up primarily after high school,” according to Hunter.
After years of having Heather involved, Open Sky is now making sure that she will remain a part of their traditions by naming this the first official Heather Smith Day of Pickling.
“Heather liked to keep things simple, so she would probably say it’s way too much fuss,” said Hunter.
“She’s very humble, but I think if she were here and could be apart of it, she would love it.”
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
Amid rising rent prices, these are the apartments currently on the market
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
Has inflation changed the way you tip for various services? We want to hear from you
Amid the rising cost of living, tip-flation has seemingly reached all services, but how has it changed how much and how often you tip? We want to hear from you.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Toronto
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
-
Toronto man, 39, charged in August road rage incident that left biker seriously injured
A man has been arrested and charged after police say he intentionally used his motorcycle to strike a cyclist in a Toronto bike lane during a moment of road rage last month.
-
One person arrested after anti-LGBTQ2S+ education demonstrations in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
RCMP uniforms stolen during northwest Calgary break-in
Multiple RCMP uniform pieces were stolen from a northwest Calgary home during a break-and-enter on Tuesday.
-
Temptations musical hits all the right notes at the Jube
There were a lot of sweet sounds rolling through the Jube Tuesday night, at the opening of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police say 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by car in August in Montreal parking lot
Two women aged 80 and 60 have died of their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Aug. 16, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
Parks Canada euthanizes injured black bear cub in Jasper National Park for humane reasons
An injured black bear cub abandoned by its mother in Jasper National Park has been euthanized for humane reasons, says Parks Canada.
-
Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to join Edmonton Oilers hall of fame next month
A pair of former fan favourites with the Edmonton Oilers – steady blueliner Charlie Huddy and slick playmaker Doug Weight – are the newest members of the team's hall of fame.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools meet with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
Here are the addresses where London’s homeless hub locations are being proposed
A report released by city hall details the bids received to operate the first, up to five, low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'We have to make a stand': Protestors, counter-protestors clash over gender-affirming policies in London, Ont.
Demonstrators protesting gender-affirming policies in schools in London, Ont. Wednesday morning clashed with counter-protestors outside of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
-
City of London launches special task force to ensure safe homecoming celebrations this weekend
It's that time of year again when the city prepares for unsanctioned street parties.
Winnipeg
-
With election day nearing, latest polling shows NDP surging ahead in Manitoba
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
-
Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools
Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's two largest political parties said Wednesday they would not impose the kind of restrictions on people and businesses seen during the COVID-19 pandemic if the virus surges again.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Saskatoon
-
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
-
RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July
RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
Vancouver
-
Brawl breaks out amid duelling Vancouver protests over LGBTQ2S+ education
Violence erupted between opponents and supporters of LGBTQ2S+ education during a pair of duelling protests held in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
'Natural gas incident' prompts evacuation, lockdown at BCIT's Burnaby campus
Two buildings at BCIT's Burnaby campus were evacuated Wednesday afternoon "due to a reported natural gas incident."
-
Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses, information after 'indecent act' at coffee shop
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing an "indecent act" at a coffee shop in the city earlier this month.
Regina
-
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.
-
Riders hoping to land road win for first time since Week 3
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been in tough on the road this season. In their six away games played so far, they have only come out on top in two of them.
-
Alleged victim concludes testimony in day two of Sask. hockey coach trial
Despite allegations stemming from an incident 35 years ago, the complainant told court he is certain about what happened between him and Bernard Lynch all these years later.
Vancouver Island
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least three people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.
-
Victoria supportive housing facility's opening delayed
The opening of a supportive housing facility for 50 young people in Victoria has been delayed despite construction being complete, and outreach advocates say an extension may be needed to avoid displacing a dozen of the anticipated tenants.