A budget that didn't cut very much - is being blasted by the opposition for cuts to social services spending in New Brunswick.

It didn't take long for heat to rise in the house.

It was showdown between a former and current minister of social development.

“Obviously, you lost your fight with the big brass of the Austin-Higgs government,” said Lisa Harris, a former minister with the Liberal government.

“Our budget is $313 million,” said current minister Dorothy Shephard. “We put more into this budget than the last government did.”

Harris criticized small cuts to the social development file, including social assistance, disability and child welfare, but Shepard says they're not cuts.

“They actually increased by $30 million from the previous provincial government's budget, so we've increased it knowing that they've overspent,” she said.

So, if you get $537 a month in social assistance, that's not going down.

But on the books, it looks like there's less money put aside for social assistance:

The reason?

“We have an aging population and people have aged out of social assistance to go on with senior benefits,” said Shephard, who added that, eventually, there will be a social assistance review but couldn't say when.

Shephard did say, up to $2 million will be put aside to implement recommendations made after a Saint John child neglect case

University of New Brunswick at Saint John political scientist J.P. Lewis is not surprised.

“You're going to want to have a stable budget in a minority situation,” he said.

Overall, this budget wasn't about spending, but it wasn't about cutting back either, and Lewis says there's a reason for that.

“Even though we're in a relatively stable minority legislature, we still are in a minority situation, so again, you don't want to cause too much chaos.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.