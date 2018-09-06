

By Michael Tutton, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's premier drew criticism Thursday for a throne speech without fresh measures to address doctor shortages -- and for his comments outside the legislature that public heckling over hospital closures was "noise."

The speech read by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc was heavy on a list of past measures by the Liberal government of Stephen McNeil, highlighting the province's success in attracting more immigrants and technology company start ups.

Just a few lines of the 12-page speech noted new legislation or programs.

The government's program for the fall session includes plans to introduce fresh legislation to improve road safety, and to push for reduced trade barriers between provinces in the fall session.

McNeil later clarified that road safety laws will include measures to address cannabis impairment while driving, and will take bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians into account.

He also said he'll focus on inter-provincial trade issues -- including the sale of liquor.

However, when it came to measures to address the ongoing doctor shortage, the focus in the throne speech was on prior announcements.

There was a reference to 50 collaborative care clinics "in various stages of development," and of continued efforts to attract physicians under a special immigration program.

The speech noted, "we know there is more to be done," on the issue of some Nova Scotians' inability to find a family doctor.

Opposition parties reacted with frustration, with both the Tories and New Democrats arguing the Liberals are displaying signs of arrogance as they move through their second term with a majority government.

"I think the throne speech is an empty piece of nothingness," said NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

"What does this say to the thousands of people who this summer have been added to the list of those people who can't get a doctor?"

In addition, Burrill had been looking for measures to increase the number of nursing home beds, after a series of media reports detailing shortcomings in the long-term care system over the summer months.

The province announced a panel to review the system after the death of a 40-year-old woman with an infected bedsore, and revelations there were more than 150 nursing-home residents suffering from serious bedsores.

Meanwhile, McNeil stood by earlier comments that the booing and criticism of his government's announcements for health care changes earlier this summer in Cape Breton were examples of "noise."

"There was a lot of noise at that particular event. But the vast majority ... wanted to hear what we had to say," he said.

McNeil was heckled as he announced the pending closure of two Cape Breton hospitals, New Waterford Consolidated and Northside General, including their ERs.

As part of the announcement, McNeil said emergency departments at two nearby hospitals -- the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and the Glace Bay Hospital -- would be expanded.

"We've reached out since (the event)," McNeil told reporters.

"We've continued to work with them to provide new facilities that reflect the needs of their communities."

McNeil said his government is making difficult decisions to modernize the health care system.

However, Eddie Orrell, a Tory member of the legislature for Cape Breton North, said the people of his constituency believe McNeil is belittling their worries.

"I think there was a lot of noise, but there was noise because people were upset," he said.

Orrell said over the summer he had constituents who faced long waits as their ERs were closed and they travelled to other facilities for treatment.

"People are upset we're going to lose our hospital, and we're going to lose our ER."

"If that's what the premier calls noise, well I guess there was lots of it. But we're going to continue to make more noise," he said.

The throne speech defended the province's record overall, pointing to improvements in the economy.

"Our startup community is thriving," LeBlanc said during the speech.

"The tech sector has become a significant employer in our region, with about 6,400 people working in this area and employment growing at an estimated seven per cent a year."

He noted that exports to China and other Asian countries have grown over the past decade from $315 million to current levels of $1.16 billion annually.

Tourism revenues have grown to record highs, with a record 2.4 million visitors coming to the province last year.

McNeil has repeatedly said his government intends to continue with balanced budgets in 2019 and 2020, and the speech reminded Nova Scotians of tax cuts made as a result of higher basic personal exemptions.