Opposition pushes Houston government to tackle N.S. Power rate hike application
In Nova Scotia, it's been the opposition Liberals and NDP who are providing solutions to the proposed 10 per cent power rate hike which Nova Scotia Power (NSP) has applied for.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has made no secret about his shock and dismay by NSP’s rate hike application but he and the PC party won't say they’ll table any legislation to deal with the rate hike application.
“There’s lots of discussions that are happening,” said Houston. “We’ll be in the chamber here for a few more weeks and people can just watch and see how that unfolds.”
The Liberal Party says the Premier and the PCs have known about the rate application since the fall, well before the rate application was submitted by NSP in late January.
Through a Freedom of Information Request, the Liberals say the Premier’s Office met with NSP executives three times ahead of the rate hike application — with meetings on Oct. 8, Nov. 24, and Jan. 20.
But so far, only the Liberals and NDP have tabled bills dealing with the proposed rate hikes.
“We know now that they (PCs) knew since last fall about a rate increase,” said N.S. Liberal leader Iain Rankin. “So I see no reason why they couldn’t have come into this session with legislation.”
This is Nova Scotia Power’s first general application to the province’s Utility and Review Board since 2012. Since then, the rate has increased annually on average along with the rate of inflation.
NDP leader Gary Burrill says a 10 per cent increase to power bills isn't feasible, and the province has to act in the face of a “cost of living crisis.”
Burrill wants government to legislate changes to the way NSP operates.
“Because the overall system itself is not serving the interest of the people of the province,” said Burrill. “That’s why we brought forward legislation to restructure the regulatory model for the utility and also to restructure the ownership.
Like all other parties, Houston said the PC government will sit as an intervener during the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board's public hearings to argue against the proposed rate hike.
Both the NDP and Liberals tabled bills Friday, aiming to cut profits while promoting energy efficiency.
Rankin tabled what he calls the “Ratepayers Protection Act” that would prevent NSP from applying to increase its profits through a general rate application in the first place.
“Together with the sustainability mandate that I tabled last session, we can restrict the utility’s ability to ask for increased profits,” said Rankin. “While at the same time broadening the mandate to ensure what’s best for the environment is also considered.
The NDP has already released a series of bills dealing with NSP and today they released another that proposes to triple energy efficiency efforts to help lower power bills.
“Energy efficiency is the best way to help lower people’s power bills,” said NDP Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Claudia Chender.
“While power rates may continue to increase, power bills can go down if we see adequate investment in energy efficiency,” said Chender. “With deep energy retrofits for those who need it most, people can see their power bills decline even as the rates rise.”
For its part, Nova Scotia Power said in January the rate changes will help the company meet government-regulated targets for cleaner energy while meeting growing customer demand for electricity.
A police sergeant in Oak Bay, B.C., has been demoted and barred from seeking a promotion for one year after he was investigated for corruption, neglect of duty and using intoxicants.