Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

When posters pop up in downtown Halifax, they are either a colourful and informative part of city life -- or an eyesore.

A man who gets paid to put them up is upset to learn someone has been tearing them down and has now left him a warning.

For the past nine years, Josh White has earned money putting up posters -- hundreds at a time -- throughout the city.

“I put up posters and flyers for events, festivals, yoga classes, all sorts of things,” says Josh White of Josh White of Pavement Promotions.

Yesterday, he wasn't happy to see someone had torn down dozens of them and left a message.

It's not the first time his posters have been ripped down, which is frustrating enough, but it is the first time he's gotten this kind of message.

“To actually take the time to write something on a poster, and to feel that strongly that postering is causing a nuisance to the community rather than highlighting all the incredible events, is really strange to me,” he said.

He says ripping down the posters hurts his business and the organizations that have paid to advertise their events.

Musicians like Dana Beeler say postering is an affordable way to get the word out.

“I’m a musician and I also book a music festival, so posters are actually an extremely important way to actually get people see there's something going on,” said Beeler.

The issue of postering has come up in the city before, and several years ago, a bylaw was amended to allow posters on utility poles alongside a street.

“The poster has to be within a certain size, so it can't exceed 11 by 17 inches,” said Halifax spokeswoman Erin DiCarlo.“We would also ask that posters don't go on top of other posters.”

Posters also can't be put up more than thirty days before an event.

They must be taken down - by whoever puts them up - five days after the event.

The city does have some designated poster areas.

The Downtown Halifax Business Commission has its own special kiosks and “pole collars.”

“In the summertime, and throughout the winter, we have summer students, we have university students that we hire to remove the posters twice a month, on the 1st and 15th of every month,” says Ivo Ho of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission.

There are 15 designated poster areas in the city, located downtown, and on Quinpool Road. White says there should be many more.

“I’d like council to maybe think about that, think about the reason why we have to poster on utility poles all the time, because you haven’t given us any other options, right?” White said.

He says he’s willing to meet whoever left him the message -- to try to understand why -- and get them to see postering in a more positive light.

White says by ripping down posters, they aren't only hurting him as a business person, but also the businesses that hire him to put posters up and advertise their events. And he notes, not cleaning up the torn-down posters constitutes littering.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.