Optimism for P.E.I. tourism season high after strong Victoria Day Weekend

Cruise ships are in, shops are open, and even the buskers are out in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The Victoria Day long weekend is the first big one for many of Prince Edward Island’s tourism operators.

Mrs. Peake’s Fancy Goods just opened for the season.

“We’ve gotten more stock, we’re already seeing more people,” said Trudi Walker, store manager. “The first weekend we opened, which was on time for the first time in two years, and there was people.”

Walker says they’re very hopeful for this year, especially after the last two.

It’s been a hard couple of seasons for operators at Peake’s Quay in Charlottetown and across the island.

The tourism industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

My Little Stash was one of the first shops on the waterfront to open its doors this year.

You won’t find much worry there.

“I think it’ll be a good season, even with the gas prices and everything being so high, I still think people want to get out and have fun, and spend some money. It’s time,” said owner Danielle Woikin. “It’s time that we do that, so I still think it’ll be a good season, very optimistic.”

Many tourists are taking advantage of the long weekend and short week to do the travelling they haven’t been able to.

“It’s been three years, we haven’t gone anywhere,” said tourist Sorin Vaduva. “Super excited just to get out of town and be a tourist again.”

The mood among business owners is optimistic and people visiting are happy to be on the road again after a long two years.