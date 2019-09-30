Monday was Orange Shirt Day – a day to raise awareness about Canada's residential school legacy and its impact on Indigenous communities.

"It's in memory and recognition of the people who went to the residential schools,and for those who went there and didn't survive," said Darren Googoo.

The days of the residential schools may be years in the past by now, but the scars still remain.

Many of the students here would have had a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent who attended one of them.

"It's important for them to know who they are and where they come from," said Paige

Jeddore.

In Membertou, Orange Shirt Day has been more than a one day affair. Events were held late last week and finished off on Monday with a dance to lift students' spirits after discussing such a heavy topic.

The theme of healing is front and centre when teachers have to guide their students through the tough subject matter.

"They can't believe that people were actually that mean to little kids," Jeddore said. "And they're very proud of who they are today."

The day wasn't only being marked in First Nations communities.

At an outdoor assembly in New Waterford, plenty of non-Indigenous students showed their solidarity by sporting orange.

"I think that the biggest lesson for our students to learn from today is that in our school system we get to celebrate what it means to be Mi'kmaq," Googoo said. "We get to celebrate what it means to be l'nu. And that wasn't always the case."

You need look no further than the sparkling new school in Membertou for evidence of how things have changed.

"You definitely wouldn't see a big dream catcher hanging from the ceiling, or the big pteroglyphs that are hanging in the hallways," Jeddore said.

So while it's a day of bright and vibrant colour from coast-to-coast, it's also a look at a dark chapter in our history -- one many people are looking to ensure won't ever be forgotten.