Organizers, drivers expect a close Gold Cup and Saucer race this year in Charlottetown

Drivers, horses, and track maintenance are getting ready for the most important race day on the Atlantic harness racing calendar this year -- the 64th Gold Cup and Saucer in Charlottetown.

The $100,000 race is Saturday, with competitors from across the Maritimes, Eastern Canada, and even the Eastern United States.

Jason Hughes doesn’t have to go that far. The driver is from Stratford, P.E.I.

He’s been in the race for the last three, and came in fourth last year, less than one, second behind the first place finish and course record.

“Oh, the feeling is an unbelievable feeling. We’re going so fast,” said Hughes. “Everything’s just so fast. No, it’s very exciting.”

Hughes said it’s anybody’s race and all the competitors are strong.

He said it’s a surreal moment when the horses and drivers are presented to the crowd.

“Being underneath the spotlight’s an unbelievable feeling. It sends chills right through you, right?” said Hughes. “No better feeling than the crowds roaring.”

It’s been a tradition since 1960, a cap off to Old Home Week, the provincial exhibition and a time when many Islanders return home to visit friends and family.

Expectations are high this year that the course record, 1:50.1, could be broken. It was set in 2016 and tied by the winner in 2022.

“This is the premier event. It’s one of the best races anywhere. It’s dubbed the greatest show in harness racing, and it’s dubbed that way for a reason,” said Lee Drake, manager of racing and broadcast for Red Shores Racetrack. “I think any one horse have a chance to win this race.”

Drake said, despite some recent rain, the track is in great condition and that makes for very fast times.

Thousands of people are expected to be at the Charlottetown Driving Park on Saturday. Drake estimates a 20,000 crowd into the park, dignitaries, horse teams, and spectators.

At two minutes to midnight, the horses cross the starting line and the Gold Cup and Saucer is on.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.