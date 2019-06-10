

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The organizers of the 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax have admitted to making an error by failing to recognize that the event's logo -- unveiled last week -- was inspired by a Mi'kmaq artist in Nova Scotia.

Organizers have issued a statement saying the oversight involving Melissa Labrador happened amid the "excitement" of revealing the official brand for the event last Wednesday.

The logo features three stylized figures in a canoe with bright flashes of blue, red and yellow on their bodies and their paddles.

Games organizers say they intend to "honour and respect" Labrador's artistry and that of the Mi'kmaq people.

Labrador says she began hearing from friends and colleagues soon after the logo was announced, most of them saying they were sure she had created it.

She says it's clear the logo was inspired by her work, but she says she did not hear from anyone connected with the games until she contacted the organization herself.