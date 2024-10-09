Organizers prepare for second annual Coastal Culture Clash in Halifax

One of Atlantic Canada's biggest nights of urban art is returning to Halifax.

Launched in 2023, the "Coastal Culture Clash" is returning to the Light House Arts Centre in October.

The event brings together community, artists, businesses and fans for a stylish night of entertainment and competition.

Last year, the event had more than 400 people attend.

"For a first-time event that has never been done before in Atlantic Canada, it was amazing," said Brian Pelrine, co-organizer of the Coastal Culture Clash.

Live art, vocalists, MCs, vendors, and fashion designers will be onsite to provide entertainment and the newest must-have creative products.

"Everybody that comes has a shared passion for just building the community and showcasing," said Shevy Price, co-organizer of the Coastal Culture Clash.

The day also includes competitions in various categories.

DJs, hairdressers, producers and dancers will once again go head-to-head, aiming to bring home more than $9,000 in cash and prizes.

"And then we're busting out a brand new category this year called, 'The Videographer Battle,'" said Pelrine.

The all-ages event is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.

"Everybody's invited to the event. If you are a parent, if you have a small kid, if you want to have a daytime drink, if you want to just shop for local items," said Price.

"If you would like to come here to see dancing. Anything. Even if you're an artist who is looking for a new producer to work with, this is the place to shop."

The event takes place on Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Tickets aren't that expensive, so, you know, we really made it accessible this year, and we're looking forward to seeing a packed house," said Pelrine.

More details on the event can be found online.

