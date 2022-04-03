Origin of the game: Halifax Thunderbirds, Indigenous lacrosse enthusiasts team up for youth skills camp

Rooted in Indigenous history, the sport of lacrosse dates back to at least the 17th century, first known as stickball. Over the weekend, the Halifax Thunderbirds and lacrosse enthusiasts teamed up for hands-on training for young players, integrating culture and sport together.

The event was organized by the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Indigenous Players Lacrosse Association, and the Iroquois Lacrosse Program.

"This time of year just before the lacrosse season starts it’s a good opportunity for our children to come out and just develop some more skills from some really experienced players," said Anthony Thomas of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

Just ahead of the start of lacrosse season, players were able to develop both athletic and life skills.

"It's important to have camps like this and be involved to teach and grow the sport of lacrosse around the community but also just teach kids little things about life and sharing and teamwork," said Stephen Keogh, forward with the Halifax Thunderbirds.

As for the young athletes participating, some say they enjoyed being able to learn new skills from athletes they admire.

"It's pretty cool to have them as like mentors and I look up to some of them, it's a pretty cool experience," said Myra St-Hilaire, athlete with Eastern Shore Breakers.

Many of the organizers have been around lacrosse since a young age and say participating in athletics has provided them with leadership skills they’ve throughout their lives.

"To me, it's a sport that every child should at least be given the opportunity to try to get involved with because it will benefit them mentally, spiritually, physically, emotionally," said Thomas.