Origin Story: Nova Scotia author finds heroic inspiration in his own life

Leroy Fontaine didn’t have to look far for inspiration when he wrote his new book.

“I chose to write a children’s book on Indigenous culture,” Fontaine said. "It's been a dream of mine for a long time now."

“Sekweha the Superkid and his Cultural Cape” was inspired by Fontaine’s own life. The author lives in Halifax but he grew up in the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation in northern Alberta.

“It’s actually my life, my story, in a book and it’s about a kid who grows up on the reserve with his grandparents and in that he actually gains a lot of his culture,” Fontaine said. “Through that he gets a gifted cultural cape from his grandmother that holds a lot of positive affirmations that helps him get through a lot of those challenging times.”

Fontaine, a firefighter, father of three and former athlete does a lot of public speaking about growing up in a residential community, but he thought it was important to share some of that story through a children's book when his son, Phoenix, was born.

“I wrapped a little blanket around my boy’s neck to signify a superhero and I said to myself, I was like, you know what, there’s not enough Indigenous superheroes.”

Fontaine eventually moved away from his culture and came to Halifax, N.S., and lost touch with some of his roots. In his book, Sekweha moves away, but eventually has all of his cultural items returned.

Fontaine commissioned his wife's cousin, who is only 18 and on her way to art school in Toronto to provide the book's illustrations.

Fontaine said there are a lot of warriors and legends in his culture, but not enough representation for powerful, Indigenous kids. He said he hopes his book helps children get started early with cultural awareness and that they will see themselves in the story.

“I think there’s a lot in this book from teachings and positive affirmations as well as allyship that I think everybody can take something from this book.”

Fontaine said it's special for him to be able to share the magic of storytime with his children and all kids.

"It's Indigenous 101 in a lot of ways," Fontaine said, adding that the illustrations and words are for the young readers but the teachings are something they can take with them.

“Sekweha the Superkid and his Cultural Cape” is available on Amazon.

