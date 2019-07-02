Featured
Oromocto motorcyclist dies from injuries days after crash
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 12:10PM ADT
A motorcyclist who was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Oromocto, N.B., early last week has died from his injuries.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Broad Road, near Restigouche Road, shortly before 11:40 a.m. on June 24.
Police say it appears the motorcycle was headed north on Broad Road when it collided with a southbound car that was attempting to turn onto Restigouche Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he died Thursday. The 28-year-old man was from Oromocto.
The driver of the car wasn’t injured.
Police say the crash is under investigation.