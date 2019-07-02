

CTV Atlantic





A motorcyclist who was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Oromocto, N.B., early last week has died from his injuries.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Broad Road, near Restigouche Road, shortly before 11:40 a.m. on June 24.

Police say it appears the motorcycle was headed north on Broad Road when it collided with a southbound car that was attempting to turn onto Restigouche Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he died Thursday. The 28-year-old man was from Oromocto.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Police say the crash is under investigation.