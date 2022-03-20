Oromocto SPCA helps Ukrainian pets and people

The SPCA in Oromocto, N.B., is lending a hand to Ukrainians in need through a creative craft.

Blue and yellow sun catchers in the colours of the Ukrainian flag were created by one of their volunteers to fundraise for Ukrainian pets, and people.

"One of our volunteers has a hobby working with glass, stained glass and what not, and had made these blue and yellow hearts and of course some folks have seen them and thought they are great,” said Beth Anne White, with the Oromocto SPCA.

“So there was an interest, how do I get one, so he donated a few days of his time and made about 40 and we turned it into a fundraiser,” she said.

The hearts for Ukraine fundraiser collected about $1,400 in just a few days.

"We understand how fortunate we are, so we're often looking for opportunities to pay it forward to other organizations that are in need,” White said.

“A portion of the proceeds will go to veterinarians without borders, and also a local veterinarian through their network is ordering and sending supplies to Canadian veterinarians that are currently working in Ukraine and rescuing animals,” she said.

For Ukrainians in the Maritimes, the support has been overwhelming.

"This is amazing because one small community cannot address all the problems,” said Oksana Tesla, a Ukrainian living in Fredericton. “There are so many problems on different levels, animals, children, food, you name it,”

The local Ukrainian community in Fredericton is at Journey Church preparing for their next shipment of medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

While they are also preparing for refugees who make their way to the Maritimes.

"We are working on it on multiple fronts, yes definitely we will try to find the mechanism, the place and people maybe other organizations who will be able to set up those language classes that's a very important activity that we have to ensure that they have access to,” Tesla said.