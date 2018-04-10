

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has signed an agreement with Ottawa that will see it get $828 million in infrastructure funding over the next 10 years.

The province is the seventh province or territory to sign on to the $180-billion, 12-year Investing in Canada Plan.

Under the plan's first phase, the federal government has approved nearly 3,500 projects across Canada worth $8.4 billion.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison says the money for Nova Scotia will be used for public transit, green infrastructure, community, cultural and recreation projects and projects in rural communities.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the announcement will also allow the province to fund infrastructure projects in its 13 Mi'kmaq communities.

McNeil says the long-term funding will allow the provincial government flexibility to fund a wide range of projects that will benefit the entire province.