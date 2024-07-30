Ottawa funding renewable energy projects in Nova Scotia

The federal government announced Tuesday it would spend $192 million on six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia through Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program and Electricity Predevelopment Program.

In a news release announcing the funding, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said clean energy is an opportunity for economic growth.

“The innovative work being done in Nova Scotia is an excellent example of how local companies, through research and collaboration, are creating clean, reliable and affordable energy grids that lower emissions and strengthen the economy in communities across Canada,” Wilkinson said.

The announcement said the investment will help drive down energy bills in Nova Scotia.

The funding includes:

$117.6 million to Nova Scotia Power to install energy storage systems in Bridgewater, Spider Lake and White Rock and make upgrades to support the replacement of coal power with wind generation.

$25 million to Benjamins Hill Wind project to deploy a wind energy project near Windsor in partnership with Natural Forces Developments and Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency (WMA) – the corporate body owned by Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’kmaq bands.

$25 million to Higgins Mountain Wind Farm partnership to deploy wind energy near Higgins Mountain in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc., Sipekne’katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.

$25 million to Wedgeport Wind Farm Ltd. to deploy a wind energy project in the District of Argyle, built in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc., Sipekne’katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.

The news release said the federal government is supporting clean energy partnerships with Indigenous groups. Crystal Nicholas, the president and interim general manager of WMA said she was proud on behalf of the Benjamin Mill Wind partnership.

“The vision of WMA is to create a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities through economic opportunities and partnerships including significant renewable energy initiatives,” Nicholas said.

The announcement was made the same day the Canada-Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table released a framework for a collaborative path to net zero for the province. The collaboration identifies six areas of economic opportunity to be exploited as Nova Scotia works towards its stated goal of a net-zero future.

Tuesday’s announcement builds on previous funding announced by the Canada Infrastructure Bank in February.

Funding awarded through the Electricity Predevelopment Program supports early renewable energy development, such as site investigation, grid integration planning and stakeholder engagement.

