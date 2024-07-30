Ottawa funding renewable energy projects in Nova Scotia
The federal government announced Tuesday it would spend $192 million on six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia through Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program and Electricity Predevelopment Program.
In a news release announcing the funding, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said clean energy is an opportunity for economic growth.
“The innovative work being done in Nova Scotia is an excellent example of how local companies, through research and collaboration, are creating clean, reliable and affordable energy grids that lower emissions and strengthen the economy in communities across Canada,” Wilkinson said.
The announcement said the investment will help drive down energy bills in Nova Scotia.
The funding includes:
- $117.6 million to Nova Scotia Power to install energy storage systems in Bridgewater, Spider Lake and White Rock and make upgrades to support the replacement of coal power with wind generation.
- $25 million to Benjamins Hill Wind project to deploy a wind energy project near Windsor in partnership with Natural Forces Developments and Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency (WMA) – the corporate body owned by Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’kmaq bands.
- $25 million to Higgins Mountain Wind Farm partnership to deploy wind energy near Higgins Mountain in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc., Sipekne’katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.
- $25 million to Wedgeport Wind Farm Ltd. to deploy a wind energy project in the District of Argyle, built in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc., Sipekne’katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.
The news release said the federal government is supporting clean energy partnerships with Indigenous groups. Crystal Nicholas, the president and interim general manager of WMA said she was proud on behalf of the Benjamin Mill Wind partnership.
“The vision of WMA is to create a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities through economic opportunities and partnerships including significant renewable energy initiatives,” Nicholas said.
The announcement was made the same day the Canada-Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table released a framework for a collaborative path to net zero for the province. The collaboration identifies six areas of economic opportunity to be exploited as Nova Scotia works towards its stated goal of a net-zero future.
Tuesday’s announcement builds on previous funding announced by the Canada Infrastructure Bank in February.
Funding awarded through the Electricity Predevelopment Program supports early renewable energy development, such as site investigation, grid integration planning and stakeholder engagement.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Acting U.S. Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty. Here's what to know
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
-
Toronto could set another rainfall record today
Toronto is on the verge of establishing yet another rainfall record today.
-
Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank receives $2 million donation
Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank has received a significant and much-needed donation from the U.S.-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Calgary
-
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Slight chance of showers in Calgary Tuesday, heat returns by Wednesday
Calgary got off to a much less smoky start on Tuesday with air quality forecast to remain in the low-risk category for the day.
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
-
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
-
Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Ottawa
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
New police helicopter to track car thefts, speeding a 'game-changer' for Ottawa Police, chief says
A new Ontario Provincial Police helicopter providing air support against car thefts and stunt driving in Ottawa will be a "game-changer" for the Ottawa Police Service, according to the chief.
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
'I know the support is there': Jessie Fleming feeling hometown love from Olympics
As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.
-
More student housing coming to London
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.
Barrie
-
Staff at seniors’ home nab would-be thief
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned down from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
-
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 11 for two hours Monday
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 south of Temagami on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
Windsor
-
Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
-
Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
-
Video
Video Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a cure for cancer
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following multi-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in number of fires
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Regina
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Moose Jaw residents meet to share ideas, concerns regarding possible shelter relocation
It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.
Saskatoon
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Vancouver
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.