

CTV Atlantic





The cost of flood damage is still being counted in New Brunswick, but relief money is already badly needed.

On Wednesday, the federal government says it's delivering an advance payment of $39 million, the largest disaster advance in the province's history.

Federal Liberal MPs used a flood-damaged bridge as the backdrop for their announcement. The bridge here has been repaired, but there’s plenty more to do and everybody knows it's going to cost a lot more than that.

“There's been an expedited advance so the province can start the rehabilitation work and recovery work and when the final costing of the total recovery effort is undertaken, that arrangement will dictate how much the federal government will contribute,” said Fredericton MP Matt Decourcey.

No one knows for sure how long it will take to get that final tally, and nobody is willing to give a ballpark figure.

Last week, the provincial government said spending was $77 million higher for the first-quarter of the fiscal year, largely because of spring flooding.

Maugerville residentGordon Crouse is one of those people waiting for assistance.

“In some areas I’m gonna put in a concrete wall instead of putting in a wood wall again,” he said.

Relief cheques have begun to arrive for some people, including Crouse.

“I notice a lot of people raising their home to get it over this flood level and there are others who are moving,” he said.

The provincial government is counting on the federal government to cover the majority of the flood-relief bill.

“There's a formula in place that allows up to 90 per cent of the reimbursements costs to come from the federal government if the cost is over and above what the province could be reasonably be expected to take on,” Decourcey said.

The provincial government will have up to five years to get that final damage tally to the federal government for reimbursement.

Meanwhile 25 New Brunswick families continue to require temporary housing after the flooding.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.