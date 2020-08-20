HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia will spend $3.5 million on a larger home for children being treated at the IWK Health Centre, which will accommodate more families and eliminate a wait list at the current facility.

The province said Wednesday in a news release the new Ronald McDonald House on South Street in Halifax will double the number of families it can accommodate annually.

Nova Scotia says 600 more families will be served each year at the new building.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the funding Wednesday on the site of the future project.

Ottawa will also spend $4 million for the new Ronald McDonald House.

Donations as well as the Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlantic will complete the funding for the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.