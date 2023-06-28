Ottawa offering to pay $200 million to protect key Maritimes land link: minister

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island