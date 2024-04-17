ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Ottawa plans to sell historic armoury in Amherst, N.S., to make way for housing

    The armoury in Amherst, N.S., is pictured in 2021. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia Highlanders Regimental Museum) The armoury in Amherst, N.S., is pictured in 2021. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia Highlanders Regimental Museum)
    Share
    AMHERST, N.S. -

    The federal government has announced plans to sell the historic, century-old armoury in Amherst, N.S., to make way for new housing.

    In the federal budget released Tuesday, the Liberal government said it will free up lands held by the Defence Department and Canada Post to make room for the construction of housing across the country.

    The goal is to build 3.87 million new homes by 2031, adding two million homes to the 1.87 million the country was already on track to build.

    To help accomplish that goal, the Defence Department will be working with the Canada Lands Company to divest 14 surplus properties.

    Among those properties is the Amherst Armoury in northern Nova Scotia, built in 1915.

    The huge sandstone building was declared surplus in 2016 after the local reserve unit moved out, but it is still used for community functions, military cadet training and to house the North Nova Scotia Highlanders Regimental Museum.

    The building was temporarily closed in 2020 for an engineering review, which found its huge twin towers were in poor condition and that various repairs were needed within 10 years.

    The closure angered local residents.

    "The temporary closure was a surprise to the community; this was our mistake," the Defence Department said at the time. "Information on the closure was not sent to everyone who uses the armoury at the same time."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News