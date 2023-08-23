Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, makes an announcement regarding the federal government's intention to purchase an interim replacement ferry for MV Holiday Island as other MPs look on during a press conference in Charlottetown, P.E.I. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, makes an announcement regarding the federal government's intention to purchase an interim replacement ferry for MV Holiday Island as other MPs look on during a press conference in Charlottetown, P.E.I. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island