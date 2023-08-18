'Our guild has always been part of the community': Fredericton Quilters' Guild recruiting

The Fredericton Quilters’ Guild is hoping to stitch together a larger community.

Following COVID-19 the group has lost a number of members, so they decided to start recruiting.

"We want younger members,” said Gail Mitchell, Fredericton Quilters' Guildoutreach coordinator. “The younger members bring new ideas, and new desire to our guild and we need that energy.”

“We just love hearing what they've got to say and how best we can incorporate that into our guild,” she said.

The guild is hoping to appeal to the new generation.

"I'm really, really passionate about sewing and quilting, it is my passion and I find it fills that void when you want a hobby,” said Marj Deveau. “It's the best hobby, fabric doesn't spoil, it stays forever.”

“I feel that younger people especially with recycling you can take jeans, you can take blouses, you can take shirts like my grandparents used to do and you can recycle those into quilts and they're beautiful,” she said.

The Fredericton Quilters' Guild has been around since 1982 and they aren't strictly looking for highly qualified quilters.

"Don’t let not knowing how to sew or not knowing how to operate or run a sewing machine interfere with wanting to learn,” said Deveau.

“Because we've got many, many teachers out there,” she adds.

The guild offer’s lots of learning opportunities for new members.

"We can host little workshops and even offer one on one buddy services to help people get started,” said Mitchell. “There's many things our guild will do but we need but we need to get people coming in.”

Members will also have an opportunity to give back too.

"Our guild has always been part of the community,” said Mitchell. “They give their time, and to making quilts for like Victoria's Quilts that gives quilts to people with cancer to cover up when they're taking treatment, or making quilts for people in the community like hospice house.”

