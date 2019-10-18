HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is in the midst of a traffic-calming strategy.

Speed humps have been erected on streets and busy roadways to force drivers to slow down.

So far, it seems to be working but safety advocates are calling for even more safety measures.

Tom Bowlin lives on one of busier roadways in Cole Harbour and has lived there for 41 years.

He has seen his share of fast moving vehicles, but since the arrival of speed humps, drivers are slowing down and this neighbourhood is now a safer place.

"This has helped," Bowlin said. "It's not perfect. Very few things in life are. I would make them maybe one inch higher. A little bit higher."

The implementation of the speed humps is part of the HRM's traffic-calming strategy.

Taso Koutroulakis says most cars do not scrape their bottom if they drive at a slow speed.

"It all depends on the vehicle you're driving, but our intent is to slow down vehicles to 35-40 km/h," Koutroulakis said.

Koutroulakis says speed humps have been popping up around the HRM depending on the volume of traffic in certain areas.

They've been installed in suburban rural areas such as Hammonds Plains Road and also urban areas like Allan Street.

Recent studies show they are working and drivers are reducing their speeds on roadways significantly, Koutroulakis says.

Crosswalk safety advocate Norm Collins understands these humps may take some getting used to for drivers

"We have to prioritize safety and convenience," Collins said.

Collins wants a safer city and, simply put, that means slower drivers in a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

"Whenever you have to offset those two things, safety should always take precedence," Collins said.

He's hoping for even more speed humps on more streets in the near future.

Collins also wants to see the city install rumble strips on some of those busier city streets.

But that's a no-go says the HRM. Rumble strips typically are used on highways around Nova Scotia -- not on city streets.