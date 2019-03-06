

CTV Atlantic





There's plenty of chunky, heavy ice around after the snow and freezing rain that hit the Maritimes on Monday.

Most of it is underfoot, but a Nova Scotia man said Wednesday that his car was hit by chunks of ice that flew off a truck, shattering his windshield.

Ken Walker is speaking out about the incident, warning other drivers about the dangers of not cleaning off your vehicle.

“They are bombs waiting to happen,” Walker said.“With this ice storm, what many people don't realize is that our vehicles are weapons, and if you don't clean the ice off the top of the truck or the car, it could have very serious consequences for people.”

While driving on Highway 101 on Tuesday, Walker says his vehicle was hit not once -- but twice.

One hit was minor, but the other shattered his windshield.

“It sounded like someone took a baseball bat to the windshield,” Walker said. “It hit very, very hard. It punched in about six inches, it didn’t quite break a hole, but it was quite close to that. I was holding the wheel with both hands. I just hung on a little harder and then I had to duck my head down to the left to find a corner that wasn't broken right through, so I could see to get off the road.”

A paramedic that had been following behind also pulled over to assist.

“I had glass shards on my lap and fortunately, I wear glasses but they were in my face.”

The truckers may not even be aware of the damage they left in their wake, but Walker believes companies should have snow-clearing policies in place, and drivers should be penalized for not completely clearing their vehicles.

Drivers can face a fine, says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

“There is an offence in the Motor Vehicle Act,” Clarke said. “It's basically having an unsecured load on your vehicle.”

Walker says incidents like this cause a lot of unnecessary grief for families.

“Just take the extra couple minutes it takes to clear off your car,” he said.

Walker admits he hasn't always cleared off his entire vehicle in the past. But after this, he will take the time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.