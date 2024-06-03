Out of control fire burning at Dartmouth, N.S., recycling facility: Halifax Fire

Halifax fire crews are actively fighting a fire at a recycling facility in Burnside, a business park in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says crews were called to the zero-to-100 block of Simmonds Drive around 1:45 p.m.

Meldrum says the fire is still active, and not yet under control.

Currently no injuries have been reported, according to Meldrum.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

