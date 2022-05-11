Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

How to save money as gas prices continue to soar

Experts say Canadians can expect a summer of sticker shock at the pumps as the price of gas continues to climb on surging demand amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as costs soar.

Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short

The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Prisoner put to death in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state's use of the death penalty brought on by an execution that critics say was botched -- and the difficulty state officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

