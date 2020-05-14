MONCTON, N.B. -- While many New Brunswickers are prepared to head to their cottages this weekend, that won't be the case for those who don't live within the province.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he'll be maintaining border control and all out-of-province property owners will be turned away.

"It's our escape to get away," says Kevin Grant from Bedford, N.S. "You know with this being the long weekend too, it's a little tougher."

One out-of-country property owner who has a cottage in Alma, N.B., says as a tax payer it's unfair.

"I was really upset," James Lowell said from Jacksonville, Fla.

"You know, we pay the property taxes and our dollars help with the local economy there."

Grant agrees with the financial argument.

"You pay your taxes, you should be able to access your property," Grant says. "There's no question about it."

The premier says he's prepared for a legal battle on the matter.

"I'm asking for their patience because I'd like to think if we go through this phase in the next two to three weeks, we work with public health, we'll be able to see that opportunity for people to visit their places sometime this summer," Higgs said.

But many residents, while disappointed, are also understanding.

"I understand why because New Brunswick has been doing so well in comparison to other places that you can't blame them for wanting to keep it that way," said Stephanie Sacre, whose family owns a cottage in Shediac, N.B.

Grant says he understands the hardline approach, however.

"Just by giving a little window, some people may abuse that opportunity," he said.

Some say as long as strict guidelines are followed, there should be no issue coming into New Brunswick.

"We're already doing the mitigation, wearing masks, show the border guy your tax paperwork and self-quarantine and just do like what we're doing," Lowell said.

While the provincial boundaries are secured for now, those from out-of-province are hopeful they'll get to visit later this summer.