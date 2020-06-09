AULAC, N.B. -- Beginning June 19, any Canadian resident who owns property in New Brunswick will be allowed to enter the province.

However, upon arrival, they must isolate for 14 days -- a rule that isn't sitting well with many cottage owners.

"(It's) unrealistic in many ways, around work and scheduling, but also around enjoying a cottage and partaking in the wonderful tourist town of Shediac," said Jason Grant, who lives in Truro, N.S.

It's expected Americans who own property in New Brunswick will be permitted to cross the border two days later, on June 21.

But the self-isolation restrictions require complicated plans to ensure compliance.

"It would be rather difficult because of course we would have laundry that we would have to do, and this is a very remote area with no electricity," said Lorie Voisine of Fort Kent, Maine. "And we would have laundry, and we would need food."

Betty Steeves is a Point-du-Chene, N.B., resident. She and a group of volunteers in the area have made a plan to get groceries for out-of-province visitors during their isolation period.

"When you move back into your cottage, your water's cut off, your power's cut off," Steeves said. "You have empty cupboards and empty fridge."

Steeves prepared a list of volunteers that people can contact.

"I can try to match up the closest one to them and we will go into the store and purchase what they want and deliver it to them," Steeves said.

Some property owners say they see the reason so many restrictions remain in effect.

"I can understand wanting to protect the minimal numbers you have," Grant said.

But the general concern is that many don't have 14 days off work to isolate -- and the rules may keep them home.

"To not be able to go to our property and maintain it and take care of it and be able to continue our life to work, as other people do," Voisine said. "I think it's terribly unfair."

It's a restriction that has now become troublesome for cottage owners, many who call New Brunswick their home for the summer.