ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Over 100 foreign trained pharmacists in N.S. one year after new recruitment program

    Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    One year after its launch, a streamlined licensing program to attract international pharmacists to Nova Scotia has drawn more than 100 applications.

    The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists launched the program for pharmacists from the United States, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand last December.

    The change was made possible through the provincial Patient Access to Care Act, which waived the national licensing exam and internship period that is otherwise mandatory when internationally trained pharmacists come to practice in Canada.

    Since then, 102 pharmacists have applied to be licensed in Nova Scotia -- 32 have their licences and 70 applications are in progress.

    Bev Zwicker, CEO and registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists, says the countries were selected because their education models, scope of practice and regulatory oversight is most like Canada's.

    She says the program reduces the wait-time for pharmacists from these countries to become licensed to a matter of "weeks versus years."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News