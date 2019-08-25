

On Sunday, a ceremony to remember New Brunswick’s peace officers who died in the line of duty took place in Fredericton. Held every two years to commemorate members of the police force, forest rangers and sheriff officers, the list of the deceased has grown to 34 – while changes to the memorial site are being planned.

Over 150 officers and others in uniform marched along the Saint John River in memory of their own – congregating at a memorial with the names fallen officers etched in stone.

“I want to thank all the people that are here today to remember our fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Charlie Goguen to all in attendance. “To you and to the police officers, thank you ever so much.”

Goguen’s son-in-law, RCMP constable, Doug Larche, was added to the memorial five-years ago, along with constables Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross, who were killed by a gunman in Moncton in June 2014.

Five years later at the most recent memorial, two more names have been added. Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were killed in a shooting in Fredericton's Northside in 2018.

“It makes me maybe, even sadder because I know how much this meant to Robb when he was alive,” says Costello’s widow, Jackie McLean.” I wish that I wasn't paying tribute to Robb and Sara – I wish that they were here to participate in this with us.”

And others share Costello’s sentiments but acknowledge the realities of their line of work.

“You know, you always hope for a year of not losing anybody in the line of duty; you always hope for that,” says Fredericton Police Chief, Roger Brown. “But in my 36-years of policing, that hasn't happened.

Brown says after the loss of Costello and Burns, the force has had a difficult year – but he's admired members' strength.

“I am pleasantly surprised how strong the organization is,” says Brown. “We went through August 10 – they handled that in an exemplary fashion, and we're all moving forward together.”

Also moving forward are plans for the memorial itself. As it turns 22-years-old, the NB Peace Officers’ Memorial Committee are making changes for its future – ensuring no one is forgotten.

“We’re hoping that it's going to become the provincial first responders’ memorial park – including fire and paramedics so that this whole area can be a provincial park of remembrance,” says NB Peace Officers’ Memorial Committee president, Victoria Wright.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang