WINDSOR, N.S. -- Residents of The Crossing Retirement Community in Hants County, N.S., unfortunately, didn’t have visitors during Easter Sunday amid COVID-19 concerns. However, thanks to a pair of local companies, they won’t be left wanting for turkey dinner.

Owner of Cocoa Pesto Catering, Scott Geddes, was recently forced to shut down his catering company, restaurant and inn – laying off all of his staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he recently prepared an Easter feast with all of the trimmings – for over 400 people.

"Very much your traditional sort of East Coast Easter dinner,” says Geddes of the meal he’s prepared. “Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, a couple different kinds of pie.”

Last week, Geddes received a call from friend, Mitchell Brison, owner of Brison Developments, asking if he could help prepare the large Easter order.

"We reached out to them and said ‘can you feed 400 people Easter weekend?’,” says Brison. “There was no hesitation what so ever – they were up for the challenge.”

And it was a challenge – but a delicious one, which was complete on Sunday.

“Scott just told us he cooked 24 turkeys and stayed up all night the other night,” says Brison. “So, we've got the meals ready, and we're going to start delivering."

Geddes is quick to note this team effort wouldn’t have been possible without their respective donations of time and money.

"Mitch was gracious enough to step up, and he's picking up all the food costs,” says Geddes. “Myself and some of my crew are donating our time towards this."

On Sunday, staff from The Crossing Retirement Community spent the evening dropping meals off to the 370 residents of their community.

If that wasn't enough, they're also taking meals to staff at the local hospital.

"The people who are on the front line at the local hospital; they're missing their Easter, they're not going to have their family for Easter,” says The Crossing Retirement Community project manager, Betty Crockett. “We felt it was very important to bring meals to those folks as well.”

Early on Sunday, residents were buzzing over the delivery of a home-cooked meal.

"I think it's a lovely, lovely thing to do,” says one resident. “We all appreciate it."

"We had one woman who actually cried on the phone,” says Crockett. “She thought it was such a lovely gesture. So, everyone is excited, they're pleased – it's like the Easter Bunny is bringing them a dinner."

It’s a welcomed Easter surprise, on a day that otherwise may have felt more lonely than usual.

"It makes us feel good to do it,” says Geddes. “I think it makes a lot of people feel good, and just pulls the community together that much more."