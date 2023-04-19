Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage

A partially flooded road is pictured in Maugerville, N.B., on April 19, 2023. (Alyson Samson/CTV) A partially flooded road is pictured in Maugerville, N.B., on April 19, 2023. (Alyson Samson/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island