

CTV Atlantic





The Hall Brothers Enterprises building in Norton, N.B., was destroyed by an overnight fire.

Firefighters got the call just before 5 a.m. and were on the scene into the early afternoon. Crews from the Sussex, Hampton, Millstream and Belleisle departments assisted the Norton Fire Department in battling the fire

There were no injuries but the building has been deemed a total loss.

The family owned business sells tractors and other equipment. It has been a fixture in the community for years.

All that could be saved in the fire were a few tractors, snow blowers and side-by-sides. The owner, Russell Hall, is in good spirits despite the loss. He says “the most important thing is that no one was hurt.”

A fire investigator is on scene and as of mid-afternoon Thursday, there was no word on what caused the fire.