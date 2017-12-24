

CTV Atlantic





An overnight fire has levelled a landmark building in New Brunswick leaving seven or eight tenants without a home.

Fire crews from at least five neighbouring communities were called to fight the blaze at 756 Perth Main Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The building stands on the riverfront in Perth-Andover and the blaze affected a business on the ground floor.

The tenants affected were located in the back and second floor of the two-storey structure known locally as the McPhail Insurance building.

The displaced tenants are temporarily staying with friends or relatives in the community, but the Canadian Red Cross is helping with essentials such as clothing, food and housing throughout the holiday.