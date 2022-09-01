Oversharing and other cyber risks: Tips for back-to-school

For parent Rebekah Higgs, navigating the online world is actually her full-time job as the driving force behind her home renovation enterprise, “diymom.ca.”

Her work means plenty of posts on social media, letting followers in on her daily life. But as a mother to a nine-year-old, she’s always aware of the risks of online sharing.

“It definitely is on my mind, what can happen with cyberattacks, bullying, and people trying to lure your children in,” she says.

As the new school year approaches, experts have warned of what they call “sharenting” -- the tendency of some parents to “overshare” photos and information of their kids -- like those back-to-school photos -- online.

Higgs is careful about what she posts, and while her child does have her own social media account, Higgs keeps a watchful eye on it, and has intervened when needed.

“I (have had) to go back and delete some things and edit some things,” she says. “And I ask her to show me everything before she posts it.”

“Does she do that all the time?” No, because she probably forgets, she's a nine-year-old,” she adds.

While buses and crosswalks often come up as common back-to-school safety topics, the Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding parents and students to remember the importance of cyber safety as well.

“Try to make sure that you have an understanding of what your kids are doing online,” says spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

He says it’s important to be smart about sharing online.

“Anything that contains your personal information, where you live, what school you go to, who your friend groups are, even right down to the type of cell phone that you have,” he says. “I would say to try to keep that stuff off the internet.”

“Let's face it, we are living in a highly connected, digitally exhausting world,” says Srinivas Sampalli, a professor and national 3M teaching fellow at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Computer Science.

As a result, Sampalli says our reliance on the cyber world, the internet, and smart gadgets for most of our activities, means more opportunity for things to go wrong.

He says educating both parents and kids about potential risks -- and how to mitigate them -- is key.

“Never ever give out personal information on sites and platforms that you're not familiar with,” says Sampalli. “And avoid apps that ask for unnecessary permissions.”

Sampalli also cautions users to make sure they are using legitimate websites.

“Check to see if the URL is legitimate, and whether it starts with ‘https,' that will be more secure,” he says.

Another important piece of advice, he says, is to never accept a friend request or online invitation from someone you don't know.

The RCMP advises keeping copies or screen captures of any worrying interactions or messages as evidence in case cyberbullying or exploitation takes place.

“Don’t delete those things, have the conversation with your kids and then call your local police or your local RCMP detachment to bring it to our attention,” says Marshall. “And the best thing to do is do that quickly, because people will sometimes delete their accounts and that makes it harder for us to track it down once accounts are deleted.”

“Being vigilant is always the fundamental thing on social media,” adds Sampalli. “If you notice something that's strange, that doesn't sound right, bring it to the attention of your parents or guardian.”

“If it’s something that seems kind of weird, it probably is,” adds Marshall.