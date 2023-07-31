Overturned cement truck causes lane closures at Halifax’s Windsor Street Exchange

A cement truck is overturned at the Windsor Street Exchange in Halifax on July 31, 2023. A cement truck is overturned at the Windsor Street Exchange in Halifax on July 31, 2023.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island