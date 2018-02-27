

CTV Atlantic





Police say they have seen a recent spike in the number of thefts happening to owners of Jeep Wranglers in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Halifax District RCMP say 12 spare tires were stolen from Jeep Wranglers between Feb. 19 and 25.

The tires were stolen from vehicles in parking lots throughout the HRM, according to police.

The RCMP says the Jeep Wranglers targeted are model years 2017 and 2018, and were parked in both public spaces and commercial parking lots.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the RCMP, Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.