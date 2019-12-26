HALIFAX -- The SPCA in Nova Scotia says the owner of 35 dogs and six puppies removed from an alleged puppy mill is appealing the seizure.

The animal welfare organization made the seizure earlier this month near Wolfville, N.S.

The owner is appealing whether the action was lawful before the government-appointed Animal Welfare Appeal Board.

A public hearing by the board is scheduled for Monday.

Following the seizure the SPCA described the dogs as being "severely traumatized."

A Halifax veterinarian also said the dogs would likely need exceptional care for the remainder of their lives because they'd been kept from the outside world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.