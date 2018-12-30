

CTV Atlantic





The owner of a device repair shop in Halifax is trying to identify those responsible for a break and enter.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Geebo Device Repair on Lady Hammond Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Owner and operator Nic Merry gave CTV News the store’s security footage, in hopes someone can help identify the possible suspects.

Police say one suspect is described as a man, with a light complexion, thin build and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark colour jacked and a dark colour hooded shirt.

The second suspect’s gender is unknown, but is believed to have a medium build and was also wearing a dark colour sweatshirt, light colour jogging pants and a dark book bag.

Nic Merry says about 25 devices were stolen, some belonging to customers.

“Our stuff is replaceable,” he says, “there’s no photos on them, there’s no videos on them, but customer devices have personalized content on it, which you can’t replace.”

Merry adds he will drop all charges if the devices are returned.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who may be able to identify the possible suspects is asked to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.