A family in Tracadie, N.S. is picking up the pieces after fire destroyed the heart of their operation and killed much of their livestock.

They say they're strengthened by the support they've been getting, from neighbours and fellow farmers in Antigonish County.

“(We) lost about 65 cows and there's probably another seven or eight that got smoke inhalation and they may not survive,” said dairy farmer John Rovers.

It's a third-generation farm, owned by the Rovers family since 1956. John Rovers’ son, Aaron, is the current owner of the farm.

Early Wednesday morning, fire ripped through the main barn and milking parlour, killing most of the cattle and destroying state-of-the-art computerized milking machines.

Three local farmers have agreed to look after the cows that escaped the fire.

The family has been told, there was too much damage during the firefighting effort, to determine where it began. It’s been ruled, accidental.

“The three tower silos are burnt (and) probably have to be dismantled,” said John Rovers. “They're structurally unsound now. The doors are burnt off inside of them.”

Neighbour Charles Riley says the whole community stands behind the family.

“We continue to pray for them and hope that they get back on their feet soon, especially before the winter sets in again,” Riley said.

John Rovers says the fire was a shock for the family.

“This is what you build, spend your life building and now, it's destroyed, so it's very emotional,” he said. “And to see those cows die, you know, it's heart-wrenching, really.”

Family members say they’re grateful for the response of firefighters, the community and their neighbours. As for the future, John Rovers says it's still too early to decide.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.