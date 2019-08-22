

CTV Atlantic





A new report has found that a massive sinkhole that forced the closure of a park in Oxford, N.S., last summer will likely continue to expand.

The sinkhole first appeared at the Oxford Lions Park last August as a hole the size of a dinner plate.

A year later, it has grown to be roughly 30 metres wide by 40 metres long, swallowing up trees and picnic benches and drawing curious onlookers to the small town of about 1,000.

A final report on geophysical and geotechnical testing was submitted to the town and the results were released on Thursday.

According to the report, the sinkhole will likely continue to grow, and other sinkholes may develop nearby, making the property “significantly unstable.”

As a result, the Lions Club has said that the property will be permanently off-limits for public use.

“The Town of Oxford is ready and willing to work with the Lions Club to facilitate moving forward, considering space and areas that may work to the benefit of the community,” said Deputy Mayor Rick Draper in a statement.

Moving forward, the town will develop a plan to monitor the sinkhole and nearby Trans-Canada Highway. Local businesses have been asked to come up with contingency plans, should more sinkholes develop, or if something happens to the highway.

The town is planning a public meeting to inform residents about the results of the report. A date has yet to be set.