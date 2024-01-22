ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. agriculture business woman, advocate appointed to Canadian Senate

    Mary Robinson, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture takes part in a press conference, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Mary Robinson, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture takes part in a press conference, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
    Share

    Canada’s Governor General has appointed Mary Robinson to the Senate for Prince Edward Island.

    Robinson, an agricultural professional with more than 25 years in the sector, will fill a vacancy as an independent senator, according to a news release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

    “Robinson is a globally recognized leader in the agricultural sector,” reads the release.

    The Atlantic Canadian is currently the vice president of the World Farmer’s Organization and a managing partner of the Robinson Group of Companies. The Robinson Group is a sixth generation farm and agricultural business on Prince Edward Island. The businesses include Eric C. Robinson Incorporated, Island Lime, PEI Agromart, and ECR Holdings, the release says.

    “Ms. Robinson’s experience in agriculture and business will bring an important perspective to the Senate, where she will be a strong voice for Atlantic Canada. I look forward to working with her to make life better for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” says Prime Minister Trudeau in the news release.

    Robinson has worked for the Robinson Group for more than 25 years, according to her bio on the office of the prime minister’s website.

    She was the first female chair of the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council, a national non-profit that aims to address human resource issues in the agricultural sector across Canada.

    She was also the fist female president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, a national agriculture advocacy group.

    The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments gives candidate recommendations to Prime Minister Trudeau, who then advises the governor general, who, by the constitution, officially appoints people.

    “(Robinson) serves as an inspirational leader for women in agriculture throughout Canada,” the release says.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News