P.E.I. agriculture business woman, advocate appointed to Canadian Senate

Canada’s Governor General has appointed Mary Robinson to the Senate for Prince Edward Island.

Robinson, an agricultural professional with more than 25 years in the sector, will fill a vacancy as an independent senator, according to a news release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Robinson is a globally recognized leader in the agricultural sector,” reads the release.

The Atlantic Canadian is currently the vice president of the World Farmer’s Organization and a managing partner of the Robinson Group of Companies. The Robinson Group is a sixth generation farm and agricultural business on Prince Edward Island. The businesses include Eric C. Robinson Incorporated, Island Lime, PEI Agromart, and ECR Holdings, the release says.

“Ms. Robinson’s experience in agriculture and business will bring an important perspective to the Senate, where she will be a strong voice for Atlantic Canada. I look forward to working with her to make life better for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” says Prime Minister Trudeau in the news release.

Robinson has worked for the Robinson Group for more than 25 years, according to her bio on the office of the prime minister’s website.

She was the first female chair of the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council, a national non-profit that aims to address human resource issues in the agricultural sector across Canada.

She was also the fist female president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, a national agriculture advocacy group.

The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments gives candidate recommendations to Prime Minister Trudeau, who then advises the governor general, who, by the constitution, officially appoints people.

“(Robinson) serves as an inspirational leader for women in agriculture throughout Canada,” the release says.

