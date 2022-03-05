P.E.I. based singer-songwriter makes clean sweep with music award nominations
Prince Edward Island based singer-songwriter, Alicia Toner, is having an incredible year as her latest album 'Joan' earned her 10 nominations at upcoming award shows.
"I am nominated for seven Music PEI awards, a Canadian Folk Music award, and I'm nominated for two ECMAs," says Toner.
After releasing her first album in 2017 with more of a country feel, the album falls under the Americana umbrella.
"It's a little bit of rock, it's a little pop, folk as well," says Toner.
The singer says she was surrounded by music growing up.
"My uncle is a musician and I have quite a big musical family," says says.
Now, Toner passes her fond of music on to her 20-month old daughter, Zoe.
"There's a lot of kids music going on in the home as well, but she does ask for The Beatles which I feel like is my biggest accomplishment to date," she says.
Toner is working on her third album while also preparing for a busy summer of performing and soaking in the excitement of her awards show schedule.
"I'm really surprised and honoured and all of those things that are cliché to say, but it's all true," says Toner.
The Music PEI Awards will be held virtually on Sunday.
