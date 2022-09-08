P.E.I. boater arrested after refusing to provide breath sample: RCMP

Halifax -

A man is due in court after he allegedly refused to give a breath sample to police while boating on Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP stopped a group of boaters for a “routine safety inspection” while patrolling the West River near Cornwall, P.E.I., shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

During the stop, police say the driver of one boat showed signs of impairment.

According to the RCMP, the 52-year-old Queens County man “refused to provide a breath sample for testing” and was arrested.

He was taken to shore by the RCMP and later released pending a court appearance.

Police arranged for the boat to be taken to shore.

“The RCMP continues to conduct frequent patrols of PEI waterways and is reminding the public that operating a boat or personal watercraft while impaired carries the same fines and penalties as impaired driving on the roads,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn in a news release.