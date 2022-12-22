P.E.I. budget update: Government revenue up by $240 million, deficit up by $2 million
Prince Edward Island's government says its revenues will rise by $238.6 million this fiscal year partly because it is collecting more in taxes than originally estimated.
But despite the jump in tax dollars, the province is projecting that its deficit will grow because of spending related to inflation and to the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
The government says the deficit will rise by $1.9 million compared to what was projected in the February budget, to $94.8 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Spending will rise by $240 million more than budgeted -- to $2.8 billion -- including more than $170 million in new spending that will fund programs to help Islanders with inflation and to recover from the late-September storm.
The government says a rise in the Island's population and a rebound in tourism are expected to fuel economic growth this coming year.
The province's net debt is estimated to be about $2.5 billion at the end of the fiscal year, an improvement of about $116 million from the February budget.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.
Messy Christmas for travellers as more storms bear down on Ontario, B.C.
Travellers across the country are scrambling to escape a cascade of disruptions triggered by heavy snow that paralyzed Vancouver's airport this week, as fresh winter storms bear down on southern B.C. and Ontario.
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
-
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room
The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
What can go and what cannot: Tips for dealing with holiday waste
According to the City of Calgary, residents generate 25 per cent more waste around Christmas.
Montreal
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to incoming winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in and around the Montreal area have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
-
Celebrating 'the Canadian way': Father fights in Ukraine as mother, daughter spend first Christmas in Montreal
A mother and her young daughter who are spending their first Christmas in Montreal after fleeing Ukraine are having to reinvent a holiday they celebrated so differently back home.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer massage therapist charged with sexual assault on girl, police searching for other victims
A Red Deer massage therapist has been charged after he allegedly assaulted an underage girl, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Free or low-cost things to do with your family over Christmas break
With Christmas break approaching, many families are looking for free or low-cost things to do.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday
Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.
-
Former northern Ontario police chief plans to appeal sex assault conviction
The former chief of Wikwemikong Tribal Police has been given an eight-month conditional sentence following his sexual assault conviction earlier this year.
London
-
Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
-
London schools to close, city initiates extreme temperature protocol ahead of storm
With a winter storm slated to batter the London, Ont. region on Friday and into the holiday weekend, local agencies are shedding light on how the storm will impact operations and are offering advice on how Londoners can stay safe.
-
Drugs and guns bust in London
Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police. Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.
Winnipeg
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbing
Nearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
-
'The right to be warm': Winnipeg woman creating leather mitts for the city’s most vulnerable
A Winnipeg woman is making sure everyone in Winnipeg is warm during the winter, one leather mitt at a time.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
Saskatoon police deem alley death a homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is calling the death of a man in an alley near 20th Street a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
-
'True Canadian police chase': Suspect arrested after getting U-Haul stuck in snow
A suspect's getaway attempt was thwarted this week by the snow blanketing B.C.'s Fraser Valley, according to police.
-
‘Just like Santa’: Missing cat pops out of chimney 1 month later
A cat who was missing for nearly a month is back home in Castlegar, B.C., after suddenly turning up in a neighbour’s chimney shaft.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQR
Holiday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
-
Saanich woman scammed out of thousands after trying to buy puppy on Facebook
A Saanich, B.C., woman looking to buy a puppy online fell deep into a scammer's plot and lost thousands of dollars in the process, according to Saanich police.
-
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.