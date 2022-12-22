P.E.I. budget update: Government revenue up by $240 million, deficit up by $2 million

Prince Edward Island

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post US$250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island